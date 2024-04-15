Freddie Prinze Jr. Says This WWE Women's Division Talent Is 'Like A Rockstar'

One of the standout victories at WrestleMania 40 was Bayley's, who defeated her former Damage CTRL stablemate Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship. Fans initially reacted favorably to Sky cashing in her Money in the Bank contract to win the title at SummerSlam 2023, but began to become bitter over the course of her championship reign.

On his podcast "Wrestling with Freddie," Hollywood actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke highly of Iyo Sky and her WrestleMania match with Bayley.

"This match was so much fun to watch. I don't know if she's [Iyo Sky] the best wrestler, but she's the coolest wrestler. Like, the moves she does and the attitude on her face, and the way she just looks at you when she gets one over on you. I wanted her to win for a little bit and I'm pulling for Bayley," Prinze Jr. said.

Prinze Jr. noted a spot that amazed him during the match, where Sky reversed Bayley's Rose Plant finisher with a front flip. He was also impressed by the offensive onslaught of multiple Bayley-To-Belly slams followed by a Rose Plant to end the match, calling the bout a fun watch and "friggin awesome." The former WWE writer ended by commenting on the star power of the former WWE Women's Champion.

"She's [Sky] just so smooth with it. Everything just is cool like a rockstar. You just want to hang out with her. She's just sick and I loved this match, I thought it was awesome," declared Prinze Jr.

