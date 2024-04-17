AEW Star Will Ospreay Explains What A 'Cheeky Nando's' Is

AEW's Will Ospreay loves to bring elements of his Essex upbringing into his wrestling act, flying the flag for the English county. Likewise, fans will find that some of his arsenal of finishers have taken inspiration from his life outside of wrestling — the Hidden Blade plucked straight from the "Assassin's Creed" video game series, the Stormbreaker '93 attributed to the year of his birth, and the "Cheeky Nando's" Kick.

Ospreay took time out during "Hey!(EW)" to explain to those who wouldn't know what exactly a "Cheeky Nando's" refers to.

"Cheeky Nando's is where you're feeling real hungry. You're hungry for something but you don't want fast food because fast food ain't good for you. But you don't want to go fine dining, fine dining's too much," he explained. "Bam! Cheeky Nando's comes in. Nando's is one of the best Portuguese restaurants that you could ever have in the country. You go there, lovely little chicken breast, some peri-peri chips on the side, some creamy mash if you fancy ... But you must always get a peri-naise [peri-peri mayonnaise] with it. If you don't get peri-naise with your cheeky Nando's then I don't know who you are as a man."

To make a slight correction on Ospreay's otherwise apt explanation, Nando's is a South African chain that specializes in Portuguese flame-grilled peri-peri chicken with all the trimmings one could expect. The first Nando's restaurant in the UK was opened in 1992 and it has since permeated British food culture as the nation grew to become the chain's largest market. There are 45 restaurants based in the US, as of July 2023, found in the Washington D.C., Baltimore, Chicago, and Dallas metropolitan areas.