Will Ospreay Isn't Sure If He Should Continue Using His Finisher, The Stormbreaker

Following an injury to his right shoulder during the pre-quarterfinals of the New Japan Cup in March that he hoped wasn't too serious, Will Ospreay ended up taking an extended leave of absence from the ring since the damage was worse than initially anticipated. And though he still feels a lot of weakness in his arm, the "Aerial Assassin" revealed last month that he has been cleared to resume in-ring action. However, with big matches in PROGRESS, NJPW, and possibly AEW's All In London at Wembley Stadium on the horizon, Ospreay has started reconsidering his move set to accommodate his injury.

In an interview with Fightful, the leader of the United Empire shared that there are certain moves that he no longer feels comfortable executing for one reason or another. The reverse 450 and the shooting star press are among the moves that may be retired now, but he may even discontinue the use of his spectacular finishing maneuver, Stormbreaker.

"My physio even said [my shoulder is] not fully healed, so there is a chance that if you're lifting someone over your head, this thing could f**king rip off again," said Ospreay. "It is making me question whether I should be doing the Stormbreaker anymore because that's... the biggest move that I f**king have. I hit that, it's game over. But I'm f**king scared, bro."

The former IWGP World Champion goes on to say that it may not be worth being on the shelf for nine months if a Stormbreaker goes wrong. Luckily, he still has other powerful moves like the Oscutter, the Robinson Special, and the Hidden Blade in his arsenal. "If it means that I've got to say goodbye to Stormbreaker, then I just gotta perfect the Hidden Blade more and just hopefully that'll do the job."