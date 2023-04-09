NJPW Star Will Ospreay Provides Injury Update

March was a rather unlucky month for Will Ospreay. Following a pre-quarterfinals victory against Mark Davis in the annual New Japan Cup on March 13, it was revealed that Ospreay had sustained an injury to his right shoulder. As a result, "The Aerial Assassin" was replaced by his United Empire stablemate in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Many held out hope that Ospreay's injury wouldn't keep him out of action for too long, but as it turns out, it was much worse than expected.

Yesterday, Ospreay provided an update on his physical status. "Just an update for you all. I have more range of motion in my shoulder but still struggling with strength. I think I'll be ok but I'm just going through my physio with this as I don't wanna come back too early and this thing rip off. Much love, miss you all," he tweeted.

While Ospreay remains extra cautious during his recovery, the timeframe for his potential remains unknown at this point. In addition to the New Japan Cup, Ospreay was pulled from two other notable events last month. Amidst the WWE WrestleMania 39 festivities in Los Angeles, Ospreay was slated to participate in WrestleCon's Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow, but unfortunately, his travel plans were eradicated due to injury. Ospreay's misfortunes soon continued as he was also yanked from the joint show between Impact Wrestling and NJPW — Impact X NJPW: Multiverse United — on March 30.

Originally scheduled to face "Speedball" Mike Bailey there, Ospreay's spot was later filled by former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi, marking the first-ever singles bout between Bailey and Tanahashi.