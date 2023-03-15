Mark Davis Replacing Will Ospreay In The 2023 New Japan Cup

Following the news of a shoulder injury to Will Ospreay, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced that Ospreay's United Empire stablemate Mark Davis will take his place in the New Japan Cup tournament. Ospreay injured his shoulder in a match against Davis on March 13, but would go on to power through the injury and win the bout. The extent of Ospreay's injury is unknown at this point, but the NJPW star reportedly heard his shoulder make a popping noise after taking a senton while buried underneath the floor mats. Today in Okayama, Japan, Davis spoke at an "impromptu press conference," announcing that Ospreay had nominated him as a replacement in the New Japan Cup.

"We set foot into this tournament, each member of the United Empire, and we made a pact, that this year it would be for the United Empire," Davis said. "Now the reason I'm standing here is to deliver some deeply unfortunate news, and that is that Will Ospreay has to forfeit his place in the New Japan Cup." Davis is one half of Aussie Open alongside his partner Kyle Fletcher. In recent weeks, the two have made appearances in both AEW and Ring of Honor, as well as in NJPW teaming with Ospreay as a trio.

As Ospreay's replacement, Davis is now set to face EVIL on March 17 in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Other quarterfinal matchups scheduled for the coming days include Hirooki Goto vs. Tama Tonga and Tetsuya Naito vs. SANADA. The final quarterfinal bout was determined earlier today, with recent Bullet Club addition David Finlay and Shota Umino both advancing to face one another in the third round.