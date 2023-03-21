Major Update On Will Ospreay's Injury And Status For Upcoming Events

Things are not looking good at the moment for Will Ospreay. After suffering a shoulder injury that forced him to withdraw from the New Japan Cup tournament, it appears that the former U.S. Champion is going to be out of action in the weeks to come.

According to PWInsider Elite, Ospreay's shoulder is much worse than initially thought, prompting NJPW to yank him from matches during WrestleMania week at both WrestleCon and the company's cross-promotional card with Impact Wrestling, Multiverse United. As a result, Ospreay will not be making the trip to Los Angeles. Additionally, he'll be off NJPW's next tour in the hopes that his condition improves over time to get him back into the ring healthier, making him unavailable for Sakura Genesis on April 8.

Earlier today, Hiroshi Tanahashi seemed to indicate that Ospreay's shoulder wasn't doing any better. During a post-match press conference, he hinted that he'd be up for filling in for Ospreay at Multiverse Universe — for the scheduled match with "Speedball" Mike Bailey. While that replacement hasn't been made official as of yet, that looks to be the direction being taken for the event to make up for Ospreay's absence.

Depending on how long Ospreay is on the shelf, it could have ramifications for another big match planned down the road. Another match between Ospreay and Kenny Omega for the NJPW United States Championship looked to be in the cards for Forbidden Door 2. But until we know more about the timetable for Ospreay's recovery, that one's not as certain as it once was.