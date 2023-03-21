Hiroshi Tanahashi Suggests He Could Replace Will Ospreay At Impact/NJPW Crossover Show

With SANADA staking his claim to challenge Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Sakura Genesis by virtue of winning the New Japan Cup, that's one piece of finished business for NJPW to not have to worry about these days. However, things are less clear regarding Will Ospreay's future.

The former U.S. Champion suffered a shoulder injury during the tournament, forcing him to withdraw from the bracket. This also put some of his upcoming bouts, including at NJPW and Impact's Multiverse United show during WrestleMania week, into jeopardy.

But NJPW may be putting a backup plan into place. Per PWInsider, Hiroshi Tanahashi stated his willingness to step in for Ospreay at Multiverse United during his post-match press conference today following the end of the Cup. That would place Tanahashi in line to then face "Speedball" Mike Bailey in a first-time-ever match.

Nothing is official just yet, but NJPW typically doesn't just trot out these potential teases without having something more concrete behind them. And with Multiverse United less than two weeks away, the company will have to move quickly on making alternate arrangements if Ospreay is not able to go for the show. There have been no updates on the severity of Ospreay's injury to know whether such a quick return is even feasible.

Headlining the show at the moment is a defense of the Impact World Championship with Josh Alexander taking on the challenger KUSHIDA. Additionally, several multi-person matches are on the books with all of Impact's major championships being put on the line.