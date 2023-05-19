Will Ospreay Says He Doesn't Know Whether He'll Be At Wembley Stadium For AEW All In

August is set to be a huge month for All Elite Wrestling as well as for fans in the United Kingdom, with the company staging its biggest event yet — All In at Wembley Stadium in London. New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Will Ospreay recently sat down with Fightful, stating that any reports of AEW planning for him to appear at All In are not true — at least as far as he's aware.

"If the rumors are true, and I am apparently a part of [All In] — I honestly don't know — but if they are true, I can't tell you how grateful I am," Ospreay said. The UK star shared his excitement at the prospect of wrestling in the massive Wembley Stadium, and discussed his home country being prepared for a major event like All In.

"I think England's been starving for a real good pay-per-view quality [show]," Ospreay stated. "In reality, we should've got a WrestleMania, you know what I mean? We should've, but it's nice that they're going to give us a Money in the Bank. I think that's cute."

As one of the most prominent English wrestlers active today, Will Ospreay is one name many fans are hoping to see appear on the card, despite the fact that he's on the NJPW roster. However, with the active partnership between the two companies, an Ospreay appearance at All In is possible. As of now, though, it appears it's nothing Ospreay has been made aware of.

Prior to All In, AEW and NJPW will meet at the second annual Forbidden Door, taking place on June 25 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It seems likely that Ospreay will compete at the event, with possible AEW opponents on the table such as Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Wardlow, or perhaps even a rematch against Kenny Omega.