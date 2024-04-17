D-Von Dudley Reacts To Paul Heyman's WWE Hall Of Fame Speech

From hustling his way into being a ringside photographer to becoming one of the most influential minds in the history of the business, Paul Heyman's career was honored over WWE WrestleMania 40 weekend when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. During his speech, he referenced some of his old gimmicks, told the world that no one could cancel him, and, using all his favorite four-letter words, told everyone who thought that the spirit of ECW died in 2001 what he thought of them.

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley was on hand to hear the speech, and he revealed on the "Gabby AF" podcast that he was a little nervous about what Heyman would come out with.

"His speech made me sweat," Dudley said. "I thought the induction was great because Paul really did deserve it. Paul changed the face of professional wrestling, of course, along with the likes of Cactus Jack, and Terry Funk, and [Atsushi] Onita bringing that FMW style from Japan to the United States in which ECW was born. But with the ideas and the booking of Paul and how he ran that company, it was great, and how he gave a bunch of misfits an opportunity when other wrestling organizations wouldn't have dared give us an opportunity, he gave and made us into stars."

Dudley admitted that because he was in the arena, he didn't know what parts of Heyman's speech were being censored, as he used a lot of strong language throughout. However, Dudley stated that it was true Heyman-form to go out and speak the way he spoke, as no one had ever done a speech like Heyman before.

