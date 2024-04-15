Bully Ray Discusses FTR 'Blurring The Lines' On AEW Dynamite Regarding All In Footage

AEW has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism for airing the backstage footage of the tussle between CM Punk and Jack Perry at All In last year. On the other hand, FTR's promo on the clip that same night has been received more warmly online. In a recent episode of "Busted Open After Dark," Bully Ray commented on the promo and whether it adds to a storyline or not.

Advertisement

At the time of the drama, many criticized how the brawl took attention away from the success of All In which Bully also agrees with. "Eighty-one thousand people, but what did everybody want to talk about once the news broke? The backstage altercation and not the great wrestling event that AEW put on that evening."

Interestingly, FTR's promo aligned with what many online were saying about AEW airing the footage, which Bully agreed added some storytelling to the angle. "My thoughts have just been solidified by FTR," he said. "The Bucks said that because their attention was on the fight, that's why they lost to FTR. So, they're putting it on the backstage scuffle as to why they lost the match. Alright. I'll give it to you."

Advertisement

Unfortunately for AEW, airing the footage of Punk resulted in chants for him by the crowd, which Bully described as "one of the worst things" that could have happened. "I don't care if it's one person who's chanting, 10 people who were chanting, a hundred, 10 thousand. CM Punk chants in the arena. That did absolutely nothing for you. Nothing. They're chanting for CM Punk."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.