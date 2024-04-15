Eric Bischoff Gets Candid About Women's Matches At WWE WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 has been touted as a roaring success online, largely due to the finish of the main event on Night 2. However, according to Eric Bischoff, during a recent episode of "83 Weeks," special emphasis needs to be put on the performances of the women's roster at WrestleMania and the promotion as a whole.

Women's representation in pro wrestling has undoubtedly evolved over the last 10 to 20 years, something which Bischoff also made a note of. "I don't know who was the real catalyst in WWE to make that change from eye candy and the type of provocative use of women in WWE." He then recalled how he'd been told by some that Stephanie McMahon was largely responsible for this. "I've always been told that was a Stephanie McMahon initiative, and she was the one that was really behind it."

Bischoff then praised the women in the industry today, as he expressed that it isn't just their presentation that's changed, but they are stepping up. He then praised the clash between Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley. "We're talking about Rhea and Becky – phenomenal, phenomenal performances in the ring. This isn't just like 'Okay, we've got to give the women their time too' because equity and stuff."

Jade Cargill has notably been touted as an inspiration for many young women due to her appearance and presentation, something about which Lynch has been very outspoken. Despite still being fairly new to the industry, to Bischoff, she's another star he lives vicariously through. "I'd like to spend twenty minutes in her head just to see what it's like because she's so – she's green! The ink is still drying on her professional wrestler card and here she is!"

