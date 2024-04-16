Triple H Unveils New Tag Team Titles For Awesome Truth On WWE RAW

If you haven't heard, it's a new era. With a new era comes new titles.

"WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce and WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque stood in the ring with a table with something under a black cloth that looked suspiciously like wrestling titles. They invited Awesome Truth — The Miz and R-Truth — down to the ring, the current champions who won the titles at WrestleMania 40.

The fans chanted "you deserve it!" for the RAW Tag Team Champions. Levesque congratulated them and declared that because it's a new era, they would now have the World Tag Team Championships.

The reveal of the new titles excited Truth, who thought that Levesque was a magician and made the titles appear. He also thought he was Tommaso Ciampa, which caused Triple H to leave the ring.

Pearce presented them with the titles before starting a match for their number one contenders. DIY, New Day, and the Creed Brothers are vying for the opportunity to carry the new titles. The champions sat ringside while the teams competed. DIY will face Awesome Truth at "Backlash".