WWE To Crown New Women's World Champion On Next Week's RAW

"RAW" opened with an angry Rhea Ripley having to vacate the WWE Women's World Championship due to injury. She had held the title since defeating Charlotte Flair at "WrestleMania 39". "Mami" blames Liv Morgan for her injury following a segment on last week's "WWE Raw" in which Morgan attacked her backstage.

However, the title won't be vacant for long. A graphic was shown that stated "a new Women's World Champion will be crowned next week." No further information has been provided with regard to potential stipulations. It's unclear which women will be competing to become champion or how a champion will be crowned, i.e.- a gauntlet match.

Earlier in the night, Liv Morgan declared that the "Liv Morgan Revenge Tour" wasn't over and won't end until she becomes the champion.