Bully Ray Questions One Aspect Of Tama Tonga's WWE Debut On SmackDown

The Bloodline has experienced a shake-up in the wake of Roman Reigns' defeat at WrestleMania 40, with Solo Sikoa seemingly taking leadership and ousting his brother Jimmy Uso. Additionally, 7-time IWGP Tag Team Champion Tama Tonga has officially joined the faction and WWE, but according to Bully Ray on "Busted Open Radio," his debut could've been done better.

Despite his criticisms, Bully first noted that he's proud of Tonga, especially because the star once trained in his Team 3D Academy. "Very proud of Tama Tonga and his finally debuting in the WWE. I want to talk about how the segment went off the air." According to the veteran, WWE should have kept some mystique about Tonga, and Bully especially critiqued how the announcers knew exactly who he was. "I don't know if I needed to know who Tama Tonga was the minute he jumped the rail and hit the ring. Like, I found it just a little bit odd that Wade Barrett and Corey Graves knew immediately 'That's Tama Tonga, son of Haku.'"

Bully then expressed that the best route should've been not knowing who the attacker was, due to how obscure Tonga is, and then he made a note about the differences between Samoans and Tongans. "Haku is Tongan. The Bloodline are Samoan. Different, considerably different, but amongst the Samoan Family and the Tongan Family, very much the same because the Tongan families and Samoan families have crossed over a lot." Bully also suggested that security should've gotten involved to make things seem more legitimate.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.