Damian Priest Discusses His Title Victory At WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE recently posted a "WrestleMania 40 Vlog" on their YouTube channel featuring Damian Priest, where the new World Heavyweight Champion shared his emotions about cashing in his Money in the Bank contract both before and after he successfully won the title. Priest specifically went into detail about how thankful he was for the Philadelphia fans in attendance, explaining how extra special they made the moment for him.

"Still the crowd, Philadelphia, I mean that was one of the most special things I've ever done in my life, the way they erupted and the entire run down, I mean I felt that energy like literally pumped through my veins. So special shoutout and thank you to that crowd man because they made this moment extra special and I'm eternally grateful." Priest continued, saying every sacrifice he's made leading up to this point has been worth it, even with the lowest of lows, he wouldn't change a thing. "Every sacrifice, every little bit of it, everything that bad came with this journey, I'd do it all over again it was 100% worth it. This moment, I knew it would be special. I still can't put into words how this feels, it over-exceeded my expectations of what it is to be the guy, be a champion here. Humbled."

Priest also gave some love to The Judgment Day, describing how they played a massive role in pushing him to stay vigilant during his run as Mr. Money in the Bank, and saying that they always believed in him. "My Judgment Day family has supported me this entire run. The moment I won that briefcase, even before then, they've been on me, believing in me and pushing me and making sure I didn't lose sight and focus. I can't thank them enough. I don't know where I'd be without them, but I do have them and I love them very much." Priest is set to put his title on the line against "Main Event" Jey Uso after Uso won a fatal-four way on "WWE Raw" to become number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.