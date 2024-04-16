Why Karl Anderson Believes Tama Tonga Is The 'Perfect Fit' For WWE

Last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown" introduced a new member to The Bloodline faction, as former IWGP Tag Team Champion Tama Tonga helped Solo Sikoa launch a surprise attack on Jimmy Uso. On the latest episode of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray and The O.C.'s Karl Anderson assessed Tonga's arrival, with Ray describing him as a "perfect fit" for WWE. Anderson was then asked if he agreed with Ray's statement.

"Yes, and look at him. I think he's got the perfect look. I think he's got exactly what WWE needs [and] wants," Andersons said. "To go back to what we were talking about with the college kids coming in straight to the WWE and not having any independent experience, I think it's great that Tama's had 15 or 16 years all in New Japan Pro Wrestling, to come into WWE and show them that experience and that he is ready for prime time. It's unlimited right now for what Tama Tonga can pull off in the WWE. I'm excited to watch ... I'm proud of him. I thought he knocked it out of the park. He looked amazing, which he always does. And I think he's ready. And I think the world is ready for Tama."

Prior to signing with WWE, Tonga spent the majority of his wrestling career under the banner of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he boasted notable reigns with the IWGP Tag Team Championships, NEVER Openweight Championship, and NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championships. Now, as Anderson described, Tonga finds himself aligned with "the tippy top guys" in WWE, including Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and potentially the eventually-returning Roman Reigns.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.