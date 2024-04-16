Mark Henry Predicts WWE's Timeline For Returns Of Roman Reigns & The Rock

WWE legends Mark Henry and Bully Ray have discussed the future of The Bloodline, including when The Rock and Roman Reigns could return, as well as a feud between the two.

The Bloodline added a new member to the faction on the "WWE SmackDown" after WrestleMania 40 in Tama Tonga, while Jimmy Uso seems to have been booted out of the group by Solo Sikoa. Henry, during a recent edition of "Busted Open," predicted that The Rock could maybe return prior to WrestleMania 41 next year, and that "The People's Champ" could face the current WWE Universal Champion, Cody Rhodes.

Advertisement

"I will put a year timeline on The Rock and Cody [match]. The Rock probably won't be back before WrestleMania next year," said the Hall of Famer.

The former Nation of Domination member, though, feels that Reigns could return much earlier, and thinks The Bloodline could have a similar story to what nWo did in WCW in the '90s.

"But, Roman, he deserves a six-month break. They need to go through the next six-month story arc of The Bloodline building itself like the nWo did. They brought in so many members and everybody didn't stick," said Henry. "There are so many things that they can do that I feel like would be great options."

On the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 40, The Rock in his promo, told Rhodes that he would be taking some time off, but promised the world champion that he'll come after him when he returns.

Advertisement