Mark Henry Predicts WWE's Timeline For Returns Of Roman Reigns & The Rock
WWE legends Mark Henry and Bully Ray have discussed the future of The Bloodline, including when The Rock and Roman Reigns could return, as well as a feud between the two.
The Bloodline added a new member to the faction on the "WWE SmackDown" after WrestleMania 40 in Tama Tonga, while Jimmy Uso seems to have been booted out of the group by Solo Sikoa. Henry, during a recent edition of "Busted Open," predicted that The Rock could maybe return prior to WrestleMania 41 next year, and that "The People's Champ" could face the current WWE Universal Champion, Cody Rhodes.
"I will put a year timeline on The Rock and Cody [match]. The Rock probably won't be back before WrestleMania next year," said the Hall of Famer.
The former Nation of Domination member, though, feels that Reigns could return much earlier, and thinks The Bloodline could have a similar story to what nWo did in WCW in the '90s.
"But, Roman, he deserves a six-month break. They need to go through the next six-month story arc of The Bloodline building itself like the nWo did. They brought in so many members and everybody didn't stick," said Henry. "There are so many things that they can do that I feel like would be great options."
On the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 40, The Rock in his promo, told Rhodes that he would be taking some time off, but promised the world champion that he'll come after him when he returns.
Roman Reigns vs. The Rock for control over The Bloodline?
WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, who was also on the podcast, agreed with Mark Henry, stating that WWE will add more members to The Bloodline storyline. But, he feels that unlike in the nWo storyline, adding more members to The Bloodline will not weaken the story.
"They are going to plug people in that are going to add to the story, and not water down the story," Bully Ray declared. "Characters that can pick a side — 'I'm with The Rock for this reason, I'm with Roman for this reason' because it would be a waste to not split The Bloodline up right now. That story is right there — Rock's version of The Bloodline, Roman's version of The Bloodline. When you tell this story the right way, you'll eventually get to something big. And what do you think they'll try to get to? They'll try to get to Survivor Series and we might have a Bloodline-esque WarGames match."
He feels a WarGames match between The Bloodline members could be to determine the leader of the group. Ray also believes when Roman Reigns does return to WWE, he'll be a "full-blown babyface," arguing that Cody Rhodes' promo on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 40, where he praised "The Tribal Chief" and the fans reacted positively, indicates that Reigns will be a babyface.
While Tama Tonga has been introduced to The Bloodline story, another member of the Anoaʻi family, Jacob Fatu, is rumored to have signed with WWE, and could likely be added to the story.