WWE Star LA Knight Explains His Biggest Dream Match Scenario

On "Cheap Heat", LA Knight made an appearance in Philadelphia leading up to WrestleMania 40, and was asked about his relationship with The Rock as well as if there is a particular dream match he'd like to have before he retires. Knight specifically explained his interactions with "The Final Boss" backstage. "Nah I mean we run into each other, hey good to see ya, haven't seen you in a while, that kind of thing ... my dream match is whomever is the WWE Champion and me being there and winning the championship, that's always been my stock answer."

Knight continued to express that there is a list of his personal favorites he would have loved to stepped inside the ring with, but the true dream match for him is the one that positions him at the top of the company. "You go back in time, you go to my favorites, Hogan, Austin, Rock, Flair, Piper, would I have loved to have a match with any of them? Sure, but at the end of the day, if I wanted to achieve everything I ever wanted to do, it's to be the guy at the top of the mountain and be the WWE Champion. So that is the dream match, doesn't matter who's holding that title, that's the dream match."

Knight will have his WrestleMania rematch with AJ Styles on "WWE Smackdown" this upcoming Friday, and the winner will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash.

