WWE Star Liv Morgan Slams Fan Who's Praying For Her To Be Injured

An unfortunate injury to Rhea Ripley has left the WWE Women's World Championship vacant, due to a backstage attack by Liv Morgan gone wrong. While there is no heat on Morgan from WWE, she has been at the center of fans' ire after the injury. Recently, a fan recorded a video of himself praying for Morgan to suffer an injury, as a result of her gloating on-screen about the injury.

Advertisement

"Guys don't be mad at him, he probably pleasures himself in his socks for a living," Morgan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Her defiant response drew praise from WWE Hall of Famer and "Busted Open Radio" host Bully Ray, who applauded her in the replies.

Guys don't be mad at him, he probably pleasures himself in his socks for a living https://t.co/8O3ZN1ntrs — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 17, 2024

Ripley suffered a shoulder injury in the brawl with Morgan, which will 4 to 6 weeks to regain mobility, with another three months of rehab and training afterwards. The injury has led to something of a double turn for both women, as Ripley is now receiving babyface reactions, while the usually-fan-favorite Liv Morgan is being booed vociferously.

Advertisement

Before the injury, Ripley had been champion for over a year, winning the title at WrestleMania 39 in April of 2023 and defending it all the way through this year's WrestleMania, where she defeated Becky Lynch in a monumental match. Ripley was irate over vacating the title on Monday. Ripley won the title when it was still the SmackDown Women's Championship, being rechristened the WWE Women's World Title later that year, and being presented with a brand new belt.