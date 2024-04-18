AEW Dynamite 4/17/2024 - 3 Things We Loved And Hated

I will be the first person to admit I am pretty tired of seeing Chris Jericho pulling younger talent into his "vortex" and teaming with them before turning on them. When I saw that he had actually trademarked the phrase, I laughed out loud.

In this case, Jericho was teaming with HOOK, in what they were calling LionHook, and he started to act even more weird than he had in previous feuds with younger talent. I'll be honest, I hadn't been paying a lot of attention to this storyline, but this segment tonight that set up their match for the FTW Championship at Dynasty caught my attention – and not for a good reason.

When it was announced before the show I figured they would end up facing each other at Dynasty, which to me, is just making the card longer than it needs to be. This could be, and probably should be, a match on "Dynamite." I further knew something was going to happen in this segment when the announcement also said that Taz, HOOK's dad, would be brokering the meeting between the two. Jericho tried to explain himself for his actions last week that cost them a match, saying that he pulled HOOK off the apron because he didn't think HOOK was listening to him. He kept saying things like, "Keep in mind, I'm doing this all for you," which is just overall kind of annoying to me, because why does HOOK care what Jericho thinks? Jericho hyped himself up.

"People say I'm the greatest of all time at this," and that he's helped elevate everyone from Jon Moxley to Will Ospreay to Orange Cassidy and MJF. He actually had the gall to say "Everyone who's come into the Jericho vortex has come out a better wrestler."

Personally, I think that Moxley, Ospreay, Cassidy, and MJF were already pretty darn good before having to stroke Jericho's ego by being involved in a storyline with him. I found that line extra irksome. Also, this "learning tree" metaphor, or whatever it is, is probably the lamest thing I've heard from Jericho in a while.

HOOK just gave him a simple "No" when Jericho threw the learning tree line at him, but things started to get dicey when Jericho told Taz that he was "just doing what [Taz] should have done 30 years ago and give this kid some proper guidance." Taz told him to calm down, and Jericho got in his face and pushed him into the ropes to "You f***** up" chants from the crowd. That's when HOOK started to get ready to throw down, grabbing Jericho by the calling, telling him he crossed the line. Hook then said he'll show him up any time, any place, and demanded Jericho get out of "his" ring.

Now, if this immediately set up their FTW Championship match at Dynasty, maybe it wouldn't have bothered me as much. It definitely wouldn't have bothered me as much if this set up a match on "Dynamite" next week. However, it took until commentary was running down the Dynasty card for this match to even be known as official. When you have both men in the ring, and one just knocked down the other man's father, that seems like a better time to set up a pay-per-view match officially. Instead of HOOK telling Jericho he would take him "any time, anywhere," just say it's set for Dynasty so we can all get our collective groans out earlier.

Written by Daisy Ruth