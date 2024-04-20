Logan Paul Explains How IShowSpeed's WWE WrestleMania 40 Appearance Came To Be

YouTuber and WWE star Logan Paul has discussed IShowSpeed's surprise appearance at WrestleMania 40, and why WWE was hesitant to involve him, at first.

Speaking on his "Impaulsive" podcast, Paul talked about how the vlogger got involved with his WrestleMania 40 match. Co-host Mike Majlak praised IShowSpeed, saying that no one is on his level when it comes to driving eyeballs, however, Paul suggested that WWE was skeptical at first.

"When I was pitching him [IShowSpeed] to the WWE it took a little massaging, took a little finessing for us to convince them that we had this young creator, who by the way is still a teenager — the kid's 19 years old — who's just an internet phenom," the WWE United States Champion revealed.

Paul continued by applauding the success of the young YouTuber. "Everything he touches goes crazy viral 'cause he's got that charismatic, contagious energy."

The "Impaulsive" crew laughed recounting IShowSpeed's antics at WrestleMania 40 of barking in Randy Orton's face, but he unfortunately barked up the wrong tree as he was a recipient of an RKO on the announcers' table.

With the PRIME logo in the center of the ring, Paul snuck away with a victory at WrestleMania 40 to retain the WWE United States Championship, defeating seasoned WWE superstars Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. Paul had backup during the match — as he has in the past — in the form of a giant bottle of PRIME. At WrestleMania 39, YouTuber and PRIME Hydration co-owner KSI was revealed as the mystery man in the bottle, and accidentally became victim to a frog splash through the announcer's table, while this year, the man inside the Prime bottle was IShowSpeed.

