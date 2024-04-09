Triple H Comments On WWE Deal To Have Prime Logo On Ring Mat, Potential Fan Backlash

Paul "Triple H" Levesque has discussed how the deal with Prime Hydration signals WWE's shift in direction under the new regime, while also addressing the potential backlash it may receive from fans.

Levesque spoke to Logan Paul, who co-owns the brand, about the partnership on the "Impaulsive" podcast, and the WWE CCO explained why they may have been apprehensive in the past.

"We've done little things here and there with logos. WCW did some a long time ago with logos. You see them in boxing — it's tough in what we do," said "The Game."

Levesque noted mat advertisements could be a safety hazard as they could create a slippery surface. However, he said that this type of advertising would be the path forward for the company.

"It's a different shift in philosophy. This is not the WWE that it was before," claimed the WWE CCO. "This is a WWE under TKO and how they look at it and how they sell things is different. So that center mat logo is, obviously, sort of like holy ground in a way, and the fact that you're [Logan Paul] here and such a big star and yet are also — your company, your Prime brand is taking that real estate up — that's a massive feather in your cap, dude."

Triple H believes that there will be some resistance to the change from WWE fans, but feels they will eventually get used to seeing the logo in the middle of the ring. The deal with WWE, which began at WrestleMania 40, saw the logo being advertised on the mat and the turnbuckle, while there was also a Prime Hydration station next to the commentators' desk.

Prime had previously signed a three-year deal with UFC to become their Official Global Sports Drink in January 2023, resulting in the popular beverage being advertised on the Octagon mat.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Impaulsive" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.