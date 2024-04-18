The Rock Promises Revenge Against WWE Attitude Era Star After WrestleMania 40 Involvement

The Rock has vowed revenge against The Undertaker after "The Deadman" was decisively involved in the "Bloodline rules" main event of WrestleMania 40. Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns after a litany of babyface stars came to his aid to balance the numbers of The Bloodline. Rock has already made his intentions clear that he will return to face Rhodes once again. But he took to social media to assert his desire for revenge against Undertaker after his surprise attack on the "Final Boss".

"The guy sure knows how to ruin a party. I'll see you down the road, my friend. Payback's a b**** for you — but fun for me. — Final Boss," said Rock via X.

Undertaker and Rock both share the distinction of being in the upper echelon of WWE throughout the "Attitude Era". They even held tag team gold together — albeit for a single day — in 2000. But some were quick to point out that his appearance may have been a better fit for Rock's arch-rival, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, given their acclaimed trilogy of bouts at WrestleMania. It's since been reported that the spot had originally been intended for Austin, but neither party could come to terms on payment. Rock wrestled his first full-length bout in 11 years at WrestleMania, while Undertaker has not wrestled since WrestleMania 36 in 2020 — a cinematic bout with AJ Styles — and has confirmed that he is retired from wrestling. So there remains questions over how exactly Rock intends to get his revenge.

