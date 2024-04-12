Backstage Update On Undertaker's Main Event Appearance At WWE WrestleMania 40

The main event on the second night of WWE WrestleMania 40 was a star-studded affair, with brief appearances from a variety of notable wrestlers, including The Undertaker. Many fans felt that The Undertaker was an odd choice for the spot, and it turns out that is likely because he wasn't the original plan. Today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was initially meant to serve in that role, but he and WWE could not come to terms on payment.

This backs up rumors from last month that WWE was working to bring in Austin and Hulk Hogan for this year's WrestleMania, though neither man wound up appearing at the event. Just a few weeks ago, fans thought they picked up on some foreshadowing when both John Cena and Austin were prominently visible on a WWE truck as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stood over a bloodied and beaten Cody Rhodes to close out "WWE Raw." It now seems likely that the moment was meant to hint toward WrestleMania, with Cena appearing but plans falling through with Austin.

The Undertaker appeared in the midst of Sunday's main event to chokeslam The Rock as he attempted to interfere in the title match between Rhodes and Roman Reigns. In addition to involvement from Undertaker, Cena, and The Rock, the match included moments featuring Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. In the end, Rhodes wound up landing a series of Cross Rhodes on Reigns to bring his title reign to an end at 1,316 days.

Austin last appeared inside a ring at WWE WrestleMania 38. On the first night of the event, Austin wrestled for the first time in nearly 20 years when he defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match, while also appearing during an in-ring segment the following night.