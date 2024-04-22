The Undertaker Discusses 'Visionary' Bray Wyatt, Narrating Documentary

On "Six Feet Under," The Undertaker spoke about remembering Bray Wyatt, and his ability to view the wrestling industry differently than most, as well as how grateful he was to narrate Wyatt's tribute documentary, "Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal". 'Taker expressed his appreciation for Wyatt, and wanted to make sure the Rotunda family was happy with the documentary.

"He really was a visionary in the sense of how he thought outside of the box ... It was really important to me, like I was honored when they called me and said "hey do you want to narrate this" and I was like absolutely, 100 percent I want to do it. I just wanted to make sure the family was happy with it ... it's tough, I couldn't imagine what that pain feels like and to know that it is still so raw, you just want to make sure that you do the best you can possibly do." Undertaker also spoke about the Wyatt statues that were unveiled over WrestleMania 40 weekend, and shared information about one of the figures. "It was incredible, one of those statues was gonna be the next iteration of "The Fiend" ... one was going to be Bray and the other one was "The Fiend."

'Taker also recently made his WrestleMania return, ultimately getting involved in the match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, with "The Phenom" teleporting in and chokeslamming The Rock.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Six Feet Under" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.