AEW Dynamite Ratings Report - 4/17/2024

The last "AEW Dynamite" before Dynasty didn't have a controversial hook like last week's airing of the backstage altercation between WWE's CM Punk and NJPW's Jack Perry from this past August's All In PPV, and the ratings took a slight dip with things returning to normal and the focus shifting to the AEW roster.

Wrestlenomics is reporting that "AEW Dynamite" was viewed by 762,000 viewers overall on Wednesday, a 7% drop from last week's overall viewership. The 18-49 demographic tuned in to the tune of a 0.26 rating, down 13% from last week. Overall "Dynamite" is down 9% overall for the year, and 8% in the 18-49 demographic. The highest-rated segment of the night overall was the opening promo by new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley, while the lowest-rated segment overall was the main event confrontation between Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland ahead of their AEW World Title Match at AEW Dynasty. The highest-rated segment for the 18-49 demographic was the mixed tag match that saw Willow Nightingale and Adam Copeland face Brody King and Julia Hart. The lowest-rated segment in the 18-49 demographic was the trios match that saw Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks triumphant over Daniel Garcia, Penta El Cero Miedo, and PAC.

The show also featured a match between Claudio Castagnoli and Will Ospreay, the first time either man wrestled, which saw a bump in both demographics, with roughly 40k tuning in for the match overall and in the 18-49 demographic, though many of them tuned out for the contract signing in the overrun.