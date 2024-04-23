Rob Van Dam On If He'd Be Open To Another Match In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam is still wrestling at a high level after nearly 35 years in the business, including several recent appearances for AEW. Speaking on his podcast, "1 Of A Kind," Van Dam was asked if he would ever wrestle another match for WWE.

"I would totally be open to it," Van Dam said. "I don't know what it would take for that to happen. It's possible that it would take me picking up the phone and telling them that I want to do this in order to start the fire. If that's what it would take, chances are next to nothing that it's gonna happen."

Van Dam explained that he wouldn't take it well if he were turned down by WWE, which makes him want to avoid asking to come back. If the phone rang and he received an offer, the former WWE Champion seemed entirely ready to go back. Van Dam even recalled a conversation at the end of his last run with the company that could come back into play if he should return to WWE.

"In 2014, after my 88-match run in five months, ... I shouldn't have been there — they had nothing for me," Van Dam continued. "At the end of it, when I finally did express my feelings, one of the things that stuck out in my mind was that the boss said, ... 'That's up to you, if you want to come back. If you do, then we'll make sure [to] have plans ahead of time. We'll know what we're doing the whole time.'"

The "boss" that Van Dam is referring to is likely Vince McMahon, who is no longer involved in WWE after a series of sexual misconduct allegations came to light. With McMahon out of the picture, it's unclear if any previous verbal agreement with Van Dam would be honored.

