WWE Star R-Truth Opens Up About Emergency Surgery, Potential Amputation

Continuing with his story, Truth recalled how his body began to reject the stitches in his bottom quad, resulting in a third surgery. However, things seemed positive, as he noted he was now on three different medications, instead of the five he had to be on after his first surgery. Unfortunately, the doctor presented him with bad yet realistic news.

The doctor informed Truth that if the infection couldn't be controlled, amputation was a reality. Truth then recalled his reaction. "My whole world stopped ... I was just thinking about not being here for my family, for y'a'll, for me." He said that he had to stop and come to terms with the news, and surprisingly had a very positive reaction to it. "You gotta keep moving, life don't stop, you can't stop, you gotta keep going. So, adapting, evolving, mentally." Truth noted that while he's always been humble, the news made him truly appreciate the simple things in life.

Luckily, in the end, the wound healed completely. "I got the stitches out and the doctor gave me a high five, so the high five was like 'Oh, am I there now?' he said 'Yeah, we can high five!'" Truth then recalled high-fiving everyone in sight, and how since then, he's just been focusing on being better than how he was when he first left.

