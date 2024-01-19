WWE Star R-Truth Details Scary Medical Situation That Almost Forced Him To Retire

WWE veteran R-Truth returned to the company at Survivor Series: WarGames following an injury and quickly made his way back into the hearts of fans with his zany antics alongside The Judgment Day. Truth had been off WWE TV for over a year after getting surgery on his quad tendon, which he tore during a match against Grayson Waller on an episode of "WWE NXT" — but according to a new report, Truth came close to not returning at all.

Fightful Select recently interviewed Truth, who revealed that a setback during rehab nearly ended his career. While Truth wasn't initially considering retirement after suffering the injury, things took a turn for the worse when a knee infection turned into "MRSA, staph, their brothers and their sisters and cousins." Truth told Fightful he had a hole in his knee and he could not even bend it for three months. Once the infection was under control, Truth said, rehabilitation was easy — he was scared he would never wrestle again, but he disciplined himself and was his own advocate to get back inside the ring.

On Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," Truth reunited with The Miz to take on Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Truth had been caught earlier in the night selling bootlegged Judgment Day t-shirts in the parking lot of the arena, but gave Priest a stack of money as "his cut." Truth ended up being beaten down by his "fellow" Judgment Day members, and he and Miz lost the match.