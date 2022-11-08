R-Truth Reveals Extent Of His Injury Ahead Of Surgery

R-Truth has confirmed he will require surgery following an injury that occurred on the November 1 episode of "WWE NXT" while competing against Grayson Waller. Over five minutes into their bout, R-Truth performed a front flip out of the ring and landed hard on the floor instead of his opponent. As a result, the referee ultimately called the match and awarded the victory to Waller since Truth was unable to continue.

In a video posted to Twitter on November 8, R-Truth confirmed the extent of his injuries that would require surgery. "Hey, hey, hey. What's up? First off, I want to thank each and every one of y'all for y'all concerns and your get-wells, your prayers, your support," Truth said. "Yes, unfortunately, I got hurt. I did tear my quad tendon, and I'm at the surgery now as we speak. It is what it is, right? Y'all know I'll be back. I wanna thank you. Without you, there ain't no me. I'll be back before y'all know it."

No timetable for his return has been revealed, although recovery from a torn quad can last at least four to six months. Before the injury, Truth was seen on "WWE Raw" in segments with The Miz and Baron Corbin. He had also briefly formed a tag team with Shelton Benjamin on "WWE Main Event." Truth, who is approaching 51, has been with WWE since 2008. The former United States and Tag Team Champion was heavily featured in the 24/7 Championship picture, winning the title over 50 times since its inception in 2019.