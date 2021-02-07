R-Truth has regained the WWE 24/7 Championship!

He rolled up former NFL Quarterback Doug Flutie to win the title for the 49th time.

The former NFL Quarterback had won the WWE 24/7 Championship earlier this afternoon. The two were part of today’s Celebrity Flag Football Game on ESPNews in celebration of Super Bowl weekend.

WWE tweeted the below video with the caption, “After losing the #247Title during Saturday’s Celebrity Flag Football Game on ESPNews, @RonKillings once again reclaimed his baby from @DougFlutie! #AndNew #CelebSweat @CelebritySweat1″

WWE Superstars Cesaro, The Miz, and Titus O’Neil were also part of the celebrity flag football game.