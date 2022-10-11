R-Truth Reportedly Paired With WWE Star On Internal Roster

It's been nearly three months since fans have seen R-Truth wrestle a match on "WWE Raw", when he teamed with the Street Profits to take on Omos and the Usos in a losing effort back on July 11. But that doesn't mean the veteran WWE star isn't still factored into WWE's booking plans, which appear to include him getting a brand new tag team partner.

According to Fighful Select, R-Truth is now officially paired on WWE's internal roster with none other than former Hurt Business member Shelton Benjamin. As of this writing, there is no given name for this team consisting of two longtime WWE mainstays. Interestingly enough, Benjamin and Truth had recently been wrestling each other a bit on WWE's secondary program "Main Event", with Benjamin defeating Truth back in August before Truth got his revenge a month later. The series was ultimately settled at a October 1 house show, where Truth defeated Benjamin. Only a few days later, the duo had their first match as an official team, taking on "NXT" talents Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs. Unfortunately for Truth and Benjamin, they were ultimately bested in a little less than seven minutes.

It's unclear when the duo will next team together, but they will surely look to build on the momentum R-Truth picked up this past week on "Main Event." The former NWA World Champion, who was accompanied by Benjamin for the match, defeated NXT star Von Wagner by DQ, in a match that is scheduled to air this Thursday. It remains to be seen if or when the tag team combination of R-Truth and Benjamin finally debuts on "Raw" or "SmackDown."