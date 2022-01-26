Von Wagner has aligned himself with Robert Stone on the WWE NXT 2.0 brand.

After defeating Kyle O’Reilly in a Steel Cage match on the December 7 NXT show to end their feud, Wagner briefly feuded with Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, losing in an upset to Enofe on December 21 and then defeating Blade on December 28. Stone was shown watching both of those bouts, apparently scouting Wagner. Stone had previously appeared on the December 14 NXT show and said he was tired of being disrespected, and that he was to be taken very seriously moving forward.

Wagner then attacked Andre Chase and one of his students at New Year’s Evil on January 4, and it was announced the following week that he had been fined and suspended for those actions. It was later announced during that same January 11 episode that Wagner’s fine had already been paid, and suspension lifted.

In an update, Wagner returned on this week’s show and attacked Chase and his student, Bodhi Hayward, after their loss to The Grizzled Young Veterans in the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Stone entered the ring with Wagner and watched the attack.

After Wagner laid out Chase and Hayward, Stone took the mic and presented a suit jacket to Wagner. He put it on and stood tall next to Stone as fans chanted “you suck!” at them. Stone looked into the camera and said Wagner has been reinstated, and is now under new management. The segment ended with Wagner and Stone standing tall to louder boos.

As seen below, WWE released a post-NXT video of Stone and Wagner talking about their new alliance. Stone revealed his plans to take Wagner to gold in WWE.

“Listen, I get it. After tonight, everybody’s going to be asking the question of why are Robert Stone and Von Wagner working together?,” Stone said. “Well, let me remind you of something – Von Wagner isn’t a once-in-a-year, Von Wagner isn’t a once-in-a-decade, Von Wagner is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of athlete, and if I could assure you of one thing, it is that this man is a future World Champion, and Robert Stone could help make that happen. So, does that answer your question?”

Wagner added, “And if it doesn’t, keep watching.”

Stone also tweeted after Tuesday’s angle and wrote, “Money well spent.”

Stone previously led The Robert Stone Brand, which included various members at times, including current SmackDown Superstar Aliyah, and former WWE talents Chelsea Green, Mercedes Martinez, Jessi Kamea and Franky Monet. Stone was put through a table by Xyon Quinn back at Halloween Havoc, then defeated by Quinn the following week, just two days before WWE released Monet along with other budget cuts. Stone was without a program for the most part following the release of Monet, but he was shown scouting talents such as Persia Pirotta and Solo Sikoa during the month of November. WWE then ran angles where Stone was disrespected by McKenzie Mitchell and others, which led to the current storyline.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Wagner and Stone, but we will keep you updated.

Money well spent. — New Robert Stone (@RobertStoneWWE) January 26, 2022

