WWE Talent Post Cryptic Messages On X Referencing Leaving Company

Two WWE talents posted on X (formerly Twitter) during "WWE SmackDown" on Friday, both seemingly referencing they are departing the company. Both Xia Li and former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal both posted statements on their accounts. Mahal was most recently the subject of a war of words on social media when AEW President Tony Khan criticized WWE for booking him in a championship match against the former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. He posted a statement on X, simply saying "I Quit. Maharaja out," alongside a money bag emoji. He also added the line "Free Agent – 90 Days" to his bio on the platform.

I Quit. Maharaja Out 💰. — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) April 20, 2024

Xia Li posted a more lengthy statement, thanking WWE, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and the "WWE Universe." In her statement, she mentioned being proud of being the first female Chinese talent in the company and how grateful she is. She also thanked the coaches, staff, and her colleagues during her time with WWE as well. Li's last match with the company came at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on April 15, when she was defeated by Natalya on "WWE Main Event."

"This journey with WWE has been wonderful, and I sincerely thank everyone who has been a part of it. This is not the end, but a new beginning!" Li wrote. "Let's embrace more exciting moments together!"

Fightful Select confirmed that both Li and Mahal were released by the company.