Jinder Mahal Gets Candid About Tony Khan Insulting WWE Ahead Of His World Title Shot

Earlier this year, WWE star Jinder Mahal became a hot topic of conversation in the industry after appearing in a segment with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on "WWE Raw" and, soon after, becoming the number-one contender to Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. Around the same time, in AEW, Tony Khan booked AEW World Champion Samoa Joe against Hook in a title bout. When some online called Hook's number-one contender credentials into question, Khan brought Mahal and his "Raw" title shot into the conversation, pointing out that the former champion was given an opportunity at the title after having been largely absent from TV for some time.

Appearing on the podcast "Gorilla Position," Mahal offered his perspective on the entire situation.

"Sometimes I don't feel like I get the credit I deserve," Mahal said. "But that's okay because it keeps me motivated and keeps me driven."

Mahal said that he enjoyed the outpouring of support that emerged from fans following Khan's comments. He is now hopeful that WWE may be willing to try some new ideas with him creatively, such as turning Mahal into a babyface. When it comes to Khan's argument that Mahal didn't earn his shot at Rollins on "WWE Raw," the wrestler disagreed.

"I think Tony Khan's forgetting I'm the Modern Day Maharaja, former WWE Champion," Mahal continued. "Being a former WWE Champion, I should be [the] number-one contender any time I want."

However, it doesn't seem as though Mahal took the words too harshly. The former WWE Champion feels that AEW has a positive impact on the business despite being positioned on the other side of the fence.

"I appreciate the competition because it makes everybody better," Mahal stated.

