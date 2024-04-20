Former WWE Champion Reportedly Working Through Injury

Drew McIntyre is the latest WWE star among the injured list. The "Scottish Psychopath" captured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins, finally getting his WrestleMania moment in front of a live crowd, in Philadelphia earlier this month, but swiftly lost the title when Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

Advertisement

PWInsider Elite reports that during his match with Rollins, McIntyre sustained a badly hyper-extended elbow. Fortunately, it doesn't appear to be serious as McIntyre has continued to wrestle since his 'Mania defeat, notably losing out on a rematch for the title in a fatal four-way with Jey Uso, Bronson Reed, and Ricochet. He also worked three matches with Uso during a live events tour in the UK last week.

On TV, McIntyre has a little respite in the fact he has been aligned opposite another injured star in CM Punk. Punk suffered torn triceps in a spot with McIntyre during the Royal Rumble in January, ruling him out of action ahead of a potential WrestleMania 40 main event opposite Rollins. The pair have continuously exchanged jibes since, expected to be leading in to an eventual bout between them, and Punk was even the catalyst for Priest taking the title from McIntyre. McIntyre's situation has been one under the microscope of late for a reason different to this new injury, given he is reportedly yet to agree to terms on a new contract with WWE and his present deal is due to expire in late May.

Advertisement