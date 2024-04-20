WWE Announces Date For GUNTHER's First TV Appearance Since WrestleMania 40

GUNTHER will return to "WWE Raw" this coming Monday for the first time since losing the WWE Intercontinental Championship to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 40. The "Ring General" had enjoyed a record 666-day reign with the title before dropping it in Philadelphia, remarkably only his third loss by pinfall or submission since joining WWE in 2019.

There is naturally a question over what's next for him as he returns to the promotion. The field is set for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on "WWE Raw", with Jey Uso earning an opportunity at Damian Priest's title, but there is a chance for GUNTHER to seek revenge against Zayn. Zayn successfully retained his title over Chad Gable last week, with Gable turning on his comrade afterward.

The 2024 WWE Draft is also on the horizon, so a return to "WWE SmackDown" might be in the cards. Gunther originally won the Intercontinental title as a part of the blue brand, switching to Monday nights as part of last year's draft with the United States Champion Austin Theory heading in the opposite direction. The one man to have handed Gunther a submission loss in WWE, current "WWE NXT" Champion Ilja Dragunov, recently debuted on "Raw" ahead of the draft, with it being announced that he will be available for selection. So there may be an opportunity for them to reignite their "NXT UK" feud, as their saga stands at 1-1.

