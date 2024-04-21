Swerve Strickland On Pressure Of Main-Eventing AEW Dynasty, Possibility Of Losing

Swerve Strickland will challenge Samoa Joe for the World Championship at AEW Dynasty having come up short in his previous attempt to dethrone the "Samoan Submission Machine" at Revolution. Strickland knows that a loss would result in him being moved to the back of the line when it comes to challenging for AEW's richest prize, and while speaking on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, he discussed feeling the pressure heading into the match.

"It's one one-on-one; it's the actual headlining main event which brings a lot of pressure within itself," Strickland said. "I made history last time because I believe I'm the first African American to go for the world title on pay-per-view, so now it's two pay-per-views in a row, that's big in itself, and now being the headliner for the show, for the pay-per-view on top of the already stacked card with a lot of young talent and new talent too."

The challenger knows that he doesn't have Hangman Page as a distraction this time around, with Page even being the one to tap out to Joe at Revolution, costing Strickland the match in the process. However, he knows that a loss will be on his shoulders. "I really can't think of the option of losing because this is like one of those opportunities that you might not ever get back. If I lose this, I don't know when I'll get another opportunity."

Strickland also mentioned that the talent influx in AEW has added even more pressure for this Sunday. However, noted that stars like Chris Jericho and Adam Copeland have full belief in him walking out of Dynasty as the AEW World Champion.

