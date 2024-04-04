Swerve Strickland Signs AEW Dynasty Contract In His Own Blood After Samoa Joe Beating

The streak of professional wrestling contract signings ending in violence is alive and well after Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland made their AEW World Championship title match at AEW Dynasty official tonight on "AEW Dynamite." Strickland took things to the next level, signing the contract in his own blood after a pummeling at the hands of Joe.

Advertisement

The champion wasted no time in the segment, sitting at the table and signing the contract with no hesitation while Strickland paced about, to the annoyance of Tony Schiavone. After Joe promised Strickland's ultimate demise, professing to scar Swerve as though he "left Diddy's party too late," Strickland assured him he was ready for this moment that he's been seeking his whole life. Ultimately, Swerve flipped a switch and went after Joe with a chain but the champion was able to seize the weapon from Strickland and blast him with it, drawing blood.

Joe exited the ring while Strickland lay bleeding but turned his attention back toward his challenger upon hearing laughter on the microphone. A maniacal, smiling Strickland — certainly no stranger to blood as evidenced by his infamous Texas Death Match with "Hangman" Adam Page at Full Gear last year — then promised Joe he'd be taking his championship from him at Dynasty before signing the contract in blood, only to eat a Uranage through the table from Joe upon his return to the ring to close the show.

Advertisement