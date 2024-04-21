Willow Nightingale Assesses Her Chances Against Julia Hart At AEW Dynasty

AEW star Willow Nightingale hopes that the upcoming Dynasty pay-per-view goes down as one of the best nights of her entire career. Nightingale will challenge Julia Hart for the AEW TBS Championship, a title she has unsuccessfully competed for on three occasions in the past. The champion also has a 2-0 record in singles competition against Nightingale, but the challenger will be looking to change that this Sunday. During a recent appearance on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, Nightingale explained how this match with Hart might be her best chance of becoming the TBS Champion.

"Personally, I'm someone who gets nervous for like every single match," Nightingale said. "But this one, in particular, I feel like...obviously the stakes are a lot higher, I'd be wrestling someone like Julia Hart who is someone who I've never beaten before, so there is always this question of, 'Can I pull it out this time? Can I do it? What's going to make this time different?' But really what it comes down to is I am much more confident, I have much more faith in myself and my abilities, and when it comes down to it, I have to go out there and trust everything that I have done and let it all happen as it's supposed to."

Whoever walks out of Dynasty as the TBS Champion will face Mercedes Mone at Double or Nothing on May 26. This event is likely to be Mone's in-ring debut for AEW after arriving in the company during the "Big Business" edition of "AEW Dynamite" in March 2024.

