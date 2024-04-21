Tony Khan On The Idea Of Eventually Stepping Down As AEW Booker

To say that Tony Khan is a busy man would be the understatement of the century. Not only does he book everything on AEW and Ring of Honor TV, but he also plays a major role in the day-to-day operations of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL, and Fulham F.C in the English Premier League, which does beg the question of how long will Khan be able to spin all of his plates without breaking them.

During the recent media call to promote the upcoming AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, Khan was asked if he would ever consider stepping down from the creative side of AEW and promote someone else to the position of head booker, to which he admitted that if the circumstances called for it, it would be something to consider. "I think with all positions, nobody lasts forever and eventually that's something with any position in any of the organizations I'm in, that will be a reality."

Khan admitted that he has had some of the most fun he's ever had over the past few years juggling his football, wrestling, and soccer commitments. "I take it year by year, moment by moment, and really love what we're doing right now. I'm only 41 years old and I feel like the company's in a really strong place, and some of the greatest wrestlers in the world are very loyal to me personally and I am really proud of that and hopefully can continue to do my best to repay them."

Khan has help from various people backstage in AEW when it comes to booking, with producers like Pat Buck and Sonjay Dutt chipping in. Furthermore, Bryan Danielson has been open and honest about how much input he gives to Khan regarding AEW creative.

