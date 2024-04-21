Xyon Quinn Breaks Silence After WWE Release

Daniel Vidot, also known as Xyon Quinn in WWE, has broken his silence following his release at the beginning of the weekend. Quinn was one of five WWE releases cited as budget cuts on Friday night, ending his tenure at six years in the promotion. The 34-year-old former Rugby league player appears to be continuing his wrestling career, taking to Instagram with a vignette to hype his return in 90 days.

"I remember my first fight. The way it felt. The way I heard his heart beat faster, faster, his eyes so wide. I never felt so powerful, so alive. When he begged me to stop, I don't remember that... I just snapped! That happens sometimes. And I try to control it but I guess I'm a little unpredictable, unhinged, untamed. A ghost. Boo," he said during the vignette. "The comeback is always greater than the setback. 90 days," the post's caption read.

Quinn signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2018 after retiring from Rugby league in 2017. He made his on-screen debut in a losing effort to Sheamus on "WWE SmackDown" while still wrestling as Daniel Vidot, adopting the WWE trademarked ring name Xyon Quinn as he made "WWE NXT" his home in 2021. Things started well for Quinn, undefeated until his final match of 2021 as he lost to Santos Escobar. From there, the losses continued to stack up and he slipped further down the card. He last wrestled on "SmackDown" against Bron Breakker in March, losing his only match of the year thus far in six seconds.

