AEW Boss Tony Khan Discusses Revenue And Attendance For Shows In 2024 So Far

2024 has already been an eventful year for All Elite Wrestling. The signings of Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, and Mercedes Mone have bolstered the company's roster, the promotion bid farewell to Sting in front of a sold-out crowd at Revolution in March, and with eight more pay-per-views still to come before the year is out, Tony Khan is looking to put AEW in a good position ahead of its new media rights deal.

From a financial point of view, 2024 has also been very good for AEW as Khan recently revealed how well the company is doing in the media call to promote the upcoming AEW Dynasty pay-per-view. "Q1 2024, the revenue is significantly up," Khan said. "We've run more events, we've added AEW Collision, and AEW Dynamite is strong. We've had good attendance, in some markets year-over-year attendance up, and in particular a lot of really successful shows in this run like great events including Boston, Toronto, AEW Revolution was one of our top U.S. gates ever. Then on the pay-per-view side, AEW Revolution in Q1 is one of the biggest AEW pay-per-view shows of all time, it was our biggest pay-per-view since last year's AEW All In."

Forbes revealed that AEW is currently valued at approximately $2 billion, ranking third in most valuable combat sports promotions behind UFC in first and WWE in second. If AEW gets a strong media rights deal before the end of the year, that valuation could continue to rise over the next few years.

