Former WWE Star Afa Anoa'i Jr. Succeeds His Father In Charge Of WXW

Afa Anoa'i Jr. — formerly known as WWE's Manu and a member of the wider Bloodline family tree — announced that he's assumed control of World Xtreme Wrestling. The promotion launched in 1996 by Afa Anoa'i — Roman Reigns' uncle — announced that it would be closing its doors as of April 13 in light of Anoa'i's poor health. However, his son announced that he would continue the family outfit and promised that it would make its way back to cable TV in Pennsylvania.

"As everyone knows how important WXW is to pro wrestling, and how important WXW is to Lehigh Valley. So I, Afa Jr., have taken over full control of WXW. And I promise you this, WXW is coming home," he told the Battlefield Pro Wrestling crowd in attendance.

Afa Anoa'i Jr (WWE's Manu) announces at his promotion Battlefield Pro Wrestling that he's now the owner of his father's legendary company WXW Wrestling & he'll be bringing WXW to cable television in Pennsylvania 🩸☝🏽 pic.twitter.com/qA2vobb6vM — MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) April 21, 2024

WXW is a spiritual successor to the Trans World Wrestling Federation promotion launched decades prior and also run by Afa Anoa'i, associated with the original Wild Samoan Pro Wrestling Training Center. The promotion's return to Pennsylvania is significant given that it has been tied to Florida exclusively since 2007, again due to the association of the promotion with the Wild Samoan Training Center in the Sunshine State. Before 2007, the promotion was often staged in Pennsylvania but would occasionally tour elsewhere in the U.S. such as Alaska. Afa Anoa'i Jr. spent time with WXW before his WWE run from 2006 until 2009 and returned following his departure, holding every title available to him at some point throughout his time there.

