Willow Nightingale Weighs Converging AEW Rivalries With Julia Hart And Mercedes Mone

At AEW Dynasty, reigning TBS Champion Julia Hart will put her title on the line against Willow Nightingale. Whoever walks out of this match as the TBS Champion will then be tasked with defending the title against recent AEW signee Mercedes Mone at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 26. While Hart is rather unfamiliar with Mone, Nightingale carries a notable connection with her, as the two previously battled over the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship in May 2023. On a recent episode of "AEW Unrestricted," Nightingale shared her thoughts on seeing her rivalries with Hart and Mone converge.

"Personally, I feel very wrapped up in both of them," Nightingale said. "Julia is someone I've been tied up with probably since September of last year. She misted me, and that also is something that I think really changed me, again, hopefully for the better. That's something that I look at as like even though it was an obstacle to get through, at one point, I came out on the other side more aware of who I am as a person and a performer. And so that's been kind of eating at me in terms of the Julia sense, but my story with Mercedes goes even further than that."

As Nightingale mentioned, she and Mone previously squared off at the 2023 NJPW Resurgence event with the aim of crowning the first-ever NJPW STRONG Women's Champion. Unfortunately for Mone, this performance resulted in an untimely ankle injury, leading her to reportedly call an audible for Nightingale to go over as the new champion. Given this series of events, Nightingale noted that she is eager to not only test herself against Mone once more, but also cast aside any doubt that fans, or her fellow locker room members, may have about her.

