Trent Beretta, Orange Cassidy Each Score Wins On AEW Dynasty Zero Hour

They may be feuding after the break-up of the Best Friends on a recent episode of "AEW Dynamite," but both Trent Beretta and Orange Cassidy scored victories on Sunday ahead of AEW's newest pay-per-view, Dynasty. Beretta kicked off "Zero Hour" with a match against Matt Sydal, where he had control for a good portion of the bout.

Sydal was able to hit a meteora on Beretta, but the new heel hit a pike pile driver, then a flying knee strike after it didn't take Sydal down. Beretta got the victory when his opponent tapped out to a submission hold in the middle of the ring. He didn't immediately release the hold when the bell rung, and Chuck Taylor rang into the ring to scare Beretta off.

Taylor got on the mic outside of the ring and told Beretta he didn't know what Beretta's problem is, but he has until "AEW Dynamite" in Jacksonville to tell Taylor where he stands. Orange Cassidy's music then hit as Beretta walked up the ramp, and Katsuyori Shibata followed to lead in to their tag team match against Lee Moriarty and Shane Taylor, of Shane Taylor Promotions. Anthony Ogogo was ringside for their match.

Cassidy and Moriarty started off the match, but shortly after it began, Taylor and Shibata went chop-for-chop in the middle of the ring. Cassidy was able to get Moriarty of the ring, and hit a dive to send him into the announce desk. Taylor hit a big leg drop on the apron to Cassidy, after a distraction from Ogogo.

Cassidy spiked Moriarty with a DDT, but Taylor broke up the offense with a headbutt to Cassidy, but Shibata saved him by choking Taylor from behind. Moriarty and Cassidy traded pin attempts, but Cassidy was able to get up to hit the Orange Punch on Moriarty for the "Zero Hour" victory. The pre-show matches now lead up to "Dynamite," where Beretta will seemingly address Cassidy and Taylor after turning on them.