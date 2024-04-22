Toni Storm Defeats Thunder Rosa At AEW Dynasty, Retains Women's World Championship

"Timeless" Toni Storm overcame Thunder Rosa to continue her reign as AEW Women's World Champion at AEW Dynasty. Rosa entered the match vying for the title she had never lost this weekend, having had to vacate the belt due to injury in 2022. During her absence, Storm filled the gap left by "La Mera Mera," first as an interim champion and now as a three-time champion, but Sunday night marked the most significant bout in her latest reign knocking off the undefeated lineal champion to leave no question as to her status in the hierarchy of the AEW women's division.

The match itself wasn't without its scares for the champion. Multiple times throughout, it seemed as though Rosa had finally put Storm away, but following interference from both Mariah May on the side of Storm and Deonna Purrazzo on the side of Rosa allowed Storm to capitalize and hit a low blow, retaining her title with Storm Zero after 15 minutes. Storm's current reign will now extend beyond 156 days after her fourth successful title defense.