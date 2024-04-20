Thunder Rosa Looks Back On Injury Hiatus From AEW

AEW star Thunder Rosa notably dethroned Britt Baker back in 2022 but unfortunately suffered an injury, resulting in an interim champion crowned before her injury worsened resulting in her entirely relinquishing the belt. Rosa has been back in action since December 2023, and in a recent interview on "The KiddChris Show," she looked back at the time she spent away from the ring.

Looking back on her injury, Thunder Rosa noted how long it took her out and also revealed that she'll have to have surgery in the future. "I have a lower back injury. Oh my god, eighteen months, that is super long, yes. No, I didn't, but I think the possibility of surgery will be in the future."

She also noted that her injury was two-fold, which explained why she eventually dropped the title after initially only stepping away. The AEW star also commented on her recovery, and how she's had to change her lifestyle since her injury.

"I had tears on my lower back and I had herniations on the lower back. So, before you can do anything you have to wait for the tears to not be tears. And then after that, that's when you can do all the exercises and stuff," said Rosa. "I was a runner. I can no longer run. You have to choose [between] what you can do and I want to still be at 100% when I'm in the ring so I had to change absolutely everything."



