Willow Nightingale Recalls Getting Signed Full-Time To AEW, Being Overwhelmed

Amidst a strong pool of growing talent in AEW, Willow Nightingale has established herself as a fan favorite and rising star of the women's division. Nightingale worked on the independent wrestling scene for several years before finding work in AEW and ROH in 2021, officially signing with AEW in October 2022.

Nightingale recalled becoming All Elite while speaking on an episode of "Talk Is Jericho," and discussed how the announcement was made following a victory over Leyla Grey. Nightingale had signed the contract earlier that day. "For the initial contract that I got, I was put on a per appearance," Willow said of her early days in AEW. Nightingale revealed that it was actually much earlier, in April 2022 that Christopher Daniels gave her a contract offer that would become finalized that October.

"It [AEW] was honestly just something that was so new and exciting, and it felt like — I mean now we always talk about 'the feeling,' 'the feeling' being restored, but there really just was this feeling of excitement in the air; for indie wrestlers it was like: there's more possibility, there's more doors to open through," the 2023 Women's Owen Hart Cup winner said. Nightingale also noted that the unique and alternative atmosphere of AEW is a place where she believed her quirks and idiosyncrasies could be fostered.

Nightingale won the AEW TBS Championship at Dynasty. She will now defend the title against recent signing Mercedes Mone at AEW Double or Nothing.

