Willow Nightingale Title Defense Set For AEW Double Or Nothing 2024

Following the events of AEW Dynasty, Willow Nightingale is the new AEW TBS Champion. She convincingly defeated Julia Hart to become the fourth woman to hold the belt. However, her championship celebrations were cut short when Mercedes Mone arrived to confront the newly crowned champion.

Mone had already made it clear that she wanted to face the winner of the TBS Championship match at AEW's next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, on May 26 in Las Vegas. When Mone and Nightingale stood face-to-face in the ring, the Double or Nothing graphic showed up on the stage and an official match graphic appeared on screen confirming the match to be taking place. It has been made official on social media that Nightingale will defend the TBS Championship against Mone at Double or Nothing.

Upon hearing the news, Mone took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to tell the world to "Always bet on #Moné." The match will be Mone's first inside an AEW ring since arriving in the company at the "Big Business" edition of "AEW Dynamite" in March, and her first since she suffered a career-threatening ankle injury against Nightingale at a New Japan Pro Wrestling event in May 2023.

AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed that Mone will be medically cleared for Double or Nothing. In the meantime, AEW will have over five weeks worth of TV to build to its next big pay-per-view, and the stakes for their inevitable showdown will only grow as May 26 creeps closer.